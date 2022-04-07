Flutterwave denies claims by ex-employee, fails to address allegations against CEO

Payment company, Flutterwave, has reacted to allegations by its former employee, Clara Wanjiku Odero, against the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga Agboola.

Flutterwave faulted Odero’s claim that she wasn’t paid her dues by the company after resigning from the Fintech firm in 2018, leading to a court case instituted by the former worker.

It, however, disregarded enquiry on whether Odero’s harassment claim will be probed by the “independent disciplinary committee”. It said the company had to check bullying within its operation, despite claiming it takes “the recent allegations of bullying from a former employee very seriously.” A statement to Ripples Nigeria reads.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Odero alleged that Agboola harassed and bullied her since she resigned from the company. In a chat she shared in a post on Monday, it was gathered that Agboola challenged her to involve a lawyer after she messaged him over the unpaid agreed dues in 2018.

She also accused Agboola of sabotaging a job opportunity she got, while also disclosing that the Police questioned her mother and summoned Odero over a fraud that occurred through Flutterwave MPesa payment channel, which she handled before her resignation.

Odero claimed Flutterwave was behind the police action. It was understood that she was no longer working for Flutterwave when the fruad occurred, and had asked that her name be removed as the contact person on the payment channel – but it wasn’t, hence, implicating her when the fraud occurred.

In their reaction to Ripples Nigeria enquiry, Flutterwave didn’t address the fraud situation, or state if Agboola truly or didn’t sabotage Odero’s job opportunity in a Nigerian bank, as she claimed in her revelation.

Flutterwave, however, said Odero was paid upon her resignation, against her claim that she wasn’t, “We confirm that at the point of resignation, all monies due to our former employee at the time were promptly disbursed and we have records to confirm this.”

The Fintech stated that Odero’s recent revelation was due to a company gathering where employees were, “Sharing some of our challenges as a company, understandably caused a reaction from a former employee.”

Part of the statement reads, “We categorically state that there is no place for bullying or harassment of any kind in our workplace.” Adding that “We want the ecosystem to have a healthy and productive work culture and we are committed to doing our part.”

