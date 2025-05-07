Flying Eagles advance to quarter-final at U-20 AFCON

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 2-2 draw with Kenya in their final Group B game on Wednesday night.

The young Eagles started their campaign with a victory over Tunisia before being held to a draw by Morocco.

Striker Kparobo Arierhi and captain Daniel Bameyi were the scorers for the Flying Eagles, who finished second in the group with five points.

Kenya went into the game on the back of two defeats, but took a shock lead in the sixth minute after Kevin Injehu scored from the penalty spot.

Read Also: UCL: PSG beat Arsenal to set up Inter Milan final

But in the 13th minute Arierhi equalised for the Flying Eagles.

In the 68th minute Kenya went 2-1 ahead as William Gitama stabbed home a set piece at the far post, but on 72 minutes Bameyi equalised from the penalty spot.

The Moroccans topped the group with seven points after defeating fellow North Africans Tunisia 3-1 in the other game of the group on Wednesday.

Tunisia with three points, will now have to wait and hope they will be among one of the best third-placed teams.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now