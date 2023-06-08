News
Flying Eagles Arrive Nigeria after World Cup exit
After being eliminated from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina in 2023, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have landed in the nation.
Ethiopian Airlines carried the players and their representatives on their flight into Abuja on Thursday evening.
The Ladan Bosso lads defeated Dominican Republic and Italy in their opening group games before losing to Brazil in their final group game.
But their two victories were enough to see them to the round of 16, where they defeated hosts Argentina 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals.
Flying Eagles knocked out of World Cup by South Korea
But it was end of the road for Nigeria at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Sunday night as South Korea won 1-0 to eliminate the team from the tournament.
Seok-Hyun Choi scored the game-winning goal in the fifth minute of extra time to give Seok-Hyun Choi’s team victory over the Flying Eagles.
Nigeria qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2011 competition in Colombia, but have made it to the final twice in the past.
South Korea will face Italy in the semi-final of the competition on Thursday while Uruguay will take on debutants Israel in the other semis.
