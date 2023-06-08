Flying Eagles Arrive Nigeria after World Cup exit

After being eliminated from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina in 2023, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have landed in the nation.

Ethiopian Airlines carried the players and their representatives on their flight into Abuja on Thursday evening.

The Ladan Bosso lads defeated Dominican Republic and Italy in their opening group games before losing to Brazil in their final group game.

But their two victories were enough to see them to the round of 16, where they defeated hosts Argentina 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Read Also: Flying Eagles knocked out of World Cup by South Korea

But it was end of the road for Nigeria at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Sunday night as South Korea won 1-0 to eliminate the team from the tournament.

Seok-Hyun Choi scored the game-winning goal in the fifth minute of extra time to give Seok-Hyun Choi’s team victory over the Flying Eagles.

Nigeria qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2011 competition in Colombia, but have made it to the final twice in the past.

South Korea will face Italy in the semi-final of the competition on Thursday while Uruguay will take on debutants Israel in the other semis.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now