Flying Eagles beat Abuja club in warmup game for AFCON

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have started wrapping up preparations for their partipation at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a win in a warmup game.

The Flying Eagles, led by coach Aliyu Zubairu, defeated Morak FC 2-1 in a test game in Abuja on Friday.

Kparobo Arierhi and Precious Benjamin were on target for the national youth team.

The seven-time continental champions, expected to play two more friendlies in Cairo next week, will fly out to Egypt for the competition on Sunday.

Read Also: Late drama as Man Utd win Lyon thriller to reach Europa semis, Spurs through

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside Tunisia, Kenya and Morocco. They take on Tunisia in Cairo on Thursday, 1st May.

Three days after the clash with the Tunisians, the Flying Eagles will face Morocco, before rounding off their group phase experience against Kenya on Wednesday, 7th May.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, billed for 27th September to 19th October.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now