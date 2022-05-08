Flying Eagles beat Ghana to begin WAFU B championship on bright note

Nigeria U-20 men’s football team, the Flying Eagles began their 2022 WAFU Zone B championship on a bright note by defeating Ghana on Sunday.

Nigeria defeated the defending champions, Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in Niamey, Niger Republic on Sunday evening.

The Group B game, which was played inside the General Seyni Kountche Stadium, saw goals from Aminu Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi seal the win for Nigeria.

Muhammad’s opener came in the fifth minute of the gane before Abdullahi sealed victory for Nigeria in the 78th minute of the encounter.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Nigeria had been beaten 1-0 by Ghana in the group stage of same tournament in Benin Republic in 2020, and the Ghanaians went on to win the competition.

The Nigerian boys, led by coach Ladan Bosso, will now take on Burkina Faso in their second Group B game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire are in Group A.

Two teams will advance into the semi-finals from each group, with the two finalists qualifying to represent the WAFU Zone B at the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The 2023 U-20 AFCON will serve as the qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia also in 2023, with all four semi-finalists to represent Africa.

The Flying Eagles have won the U-20 AFCON seven times, and their last continental triumph was in 2015 when they beat hosts Senegal 1-0 in the final.

