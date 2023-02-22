Sports
Flying Eagles beat hosts Egypt to keep AFCON knockouts hopes alive
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have bounced back from their opening day defeat at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by beating hosts Egypt on matchday two.
The Ladan Bosso lads began their campaign with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Senegal in Group A two days ago.
But put up a better performance on Monday night to seal a 1-0 win over Egypt to keep hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages.
Read Also: Bosso says Nigeria’ll achieve ‘biggest goal’ of qualifying for W’Cup despite Senegal loss
Solomon Agbalaka’s second-half goal was all that Nigeria needed to secure the win ahead of their final group game against Mozambique.
The Eagles will face Mozambique on Saturday, 25 February, as they battle for a spot in the next round.
Senegal already booked their place in the knockouts after beating Mozambique earlier on Monday to garner six points, having also defeated the Flying Eagles in the opener.
