Flying Eagles beat Senegal on penalties to qualify for U-20 World Cup

Flying Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Senegal on penalties.

The coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side have also automatically qualified for the U-20 World Cup billed to hold later in the year.

Ebenezer Harcourt was the hero for the Flying Eagles as he saved two penalty kicks to help Nigeria triumph 3-1 in the shootout after full time and extra-time ended 0-0.

The Flying Eagles will now make their 14th appearance at the U-20 World Cup since making their debut in 1983.

