Connect with us

Sports

Flying Eagles beat Senegal on penalties to qualify for U-20 World Cup

Published

2 hours ago

on

Flying Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Senegal on penalties.

The coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side have also automatically qualified for the U-20 World Cup billed to hold later in the year.

Read Also: Barca beat Madrid in La Liga thriller to move closer to title

Ebenezer Harcourt was the hero for the Flying Eagles as he saved two penalty kicks to help Nigeria triumph 3-1 in the shootout after full time and extra-time ended 0-0.

The Flying Eagles will now make their 14th appearance at the U-20 World Cup since making their debut in 1983.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen − 5 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...