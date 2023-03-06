Flying Eagles beaten by Gambia in U-20 AFCON semifinal

The hopes of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles to win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title have ended after they lost to Gambia in the semifinal.

Gambia sealed a 1-0 victory over the Flying Eagles to qualify for a first-ever youth Nations Cup final.

Adama Bojang scored the only goal of the game as the Gambians edged seven-time champions Nigeria in the Egypt tournament on Monday.

The Flying Eagles had a chance to get back into the game after they were awarded a penalty but substitute Ahmed Abdullahi missed.

Gambia were reduced to 10 men late on following a rash challenge but they successfully held on to seal a first-ever final ticket.

Gambia, who are yet to concede a goal at the on-going tournament, will now face Senegal in the final.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles will face Tunisia in the third-place match.

