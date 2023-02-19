Flying Eagles begin AFCON campaign with defeat to Senegal

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles started their U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a disappointing loss to Senegal.

Nigeria kicked off their group A ties with a 1-0 loss in Egypt inside the Cairo International stadium in Egypt on Sunday.

A late first half goal by Souleymane Faye was all that Senegal needed to seal the first win of the tournament.

Read Also: Make Nigerians proud, NFF boss Gusau charges Flying Eagles

The Flying Eagles finished the game with 10 men as substitute Ahmed Abdullahi was sent off in stoppage time for a poor challenge.

The Ladan Bosso side will hope to bounce back from the defeat to Senegal when they face hosts Egypt on Wednesday, 22 February.

Meanwhile, the opening game of the tournament also played on Sunday, saw Egypt settle for a goalless draw against Mozambique.

