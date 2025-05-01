Flying Eagles begin AFCON campaign with win over Tunisia

Nigeria’s U-20 football team, the Flying Eagles have began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign on a bright note as they beat Tunisia 1-0.

The Nigerian lads are in Group B at the competition holding in Egypt.

Auwal Ibrahim was the hero as his first-half strike was enough to secure the three points for the Flying Eagles.

Read Also: Defending champions defeated at National Table Tennis Champs

It is now back-to-back wins for Nigeria against Tunisia, having thrashed the Tunisians 4-0 when they both met in the third-placed play-off of the competition in 2023.

The Flying Eagles will continue their race with another tough encounter o

Sunday, against Morocco.

The North African giants will play debutants Kenya in the group’s other game later today (Thursday).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now