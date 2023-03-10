Sports
Flying Eagles gun for AFCON bronze in Tunisia duel
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will play Tunisia today Friday in a game for third place on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.
The Flying Eagles were eliminated from the tournament after losing by a single goal to The Gambia’s Young Scorpions in the second semi-final on Monday in Cairo.
In the playoff match, they will face Tunisia, who fell to the valiant Senegalese 3-0 the same day in Cairo.
The match on Friday at Cairo International Stadium will begin at 4 p.m. Egypt time (3pm Nigeria time).
Read Also: Flying Eagles beaten by Gambia in U-20 AFCON semifinal
Isah Ladan Bosso’s wards resumed training on Wednesday evening at the 30 June Stadium training pitch in preparations for the tie against the Tunisians. The training session lasted for 90 minutes with Bosso and his assistants in charge.
It was the first training session of the Flying Eagles since the team lost 0-1 to The Gambia on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Mohamed Athoumani from The Comoros Islands as referee for the third-place match, alongside Fanta Idriss Kone from Mali (assistant referee 1), Soukaina Hamdi (assistant referee 2) and Lamin Jammeh from The Gambia (fourth official).
Bouhtane Said from The Comoros will serve as match commissioner with Imade El Fahouss from Morocco in the role of general coordinator.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...