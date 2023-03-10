Flying Eagles gun for AFCON bronze in Tunisia duel

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will play Tunisia today Friday in a game for third place on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Flying Eagles were eliminated from the tournament after losing by a single goal to The Gambia’s Young Scorpions in the second semi-final on Monday in Cairo.

In the playoff match, they will face Tunisia, who fell to the valiant Senegalese 3-0 the same day in Cairo.

The match on Friday at Cairo International Stadium will begin at 4 p.m. Egypt time (3pm Nigeria time).

Isah Ladan Bosso’s wards resumed training on Wednesday evening at the 30 June Stadium training pitch in preparations for the tie against the Tunisians. The training session lasted for 90 minutes with Bosso and his assistants in charge.

It was the first training session of the Flying Eagles since the team lost 0-1 to The Gambia on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Mohamed Athoumani from The Comoros Islands as referee for the third-place match, alongside Fanta Idriss Kone from Mali (assistant referee 1), Soukaina Hamdi (assistant referee 2) and Lamin Jammeh from The Gambia (fourth official).

Bouhtane Said from The Comoros will serve as match commissioner with Imade El Fahouss from Morocco in the role of general coordinator.

