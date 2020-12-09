Flying Eagles lose to Ghana, facing WAFU U-20 Cup exit

The Flying Eagles are on the verge of crashing out of the ongoing WAFU U-20 tourney after losing 1-0 to Ghana in their second group game.

Two teams are to advance from the three-team group into the semifinal, but defeat meant the Flying Eagles have just a point from two matches.

The Ladan Bosso boys had played a draw in their opening game, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Cote d’Ivoire last Monday.

The Flying Eagles needed an outright win on Wednesday in order to go through, but were stunned by an 82nd-minute goal via a Prexious Noah freekick.

The group’s final game between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire would determine Flying Eagles fate.

With Ghana already qualified for the last four of the competition, a draw would be enough for Cote d’Ivoire to also be through.

