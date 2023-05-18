Flying Eagles set for World Cup campaign, arrive in Argentina

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have landed in Argentina four days prior to their opening encounter of the FIFA U20 World Cup finals.

Their opening encounter will be against the Dominican Republic, before they take on Italy and Brazil in the other group ties.

Ladan Bosso, the team’s head coach, welcomed the team when they landed at Mendoza’s Aero Puerto International Airport.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Nigeria Football Federation had organized two pre-World Cup warmups for the Flying Eagles in Buenos Aires, inlcuding one against an Argentine second-division team, Almirante.

Nigeria will be making their 13th appearance at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals.

They open their World Cup campaign in Group D against Dominican Republic on 21 May, and will also play Italy and Brazil in the group phase.

