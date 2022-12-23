Flying Eagles to battle Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal in AFCON group

For the 2023 CAF U-20 Cup of Nations, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles were placed in a group alongside the hosts Egypt, Mozambique, and Senegal.

Cairo, the capital of Egypt, will serve as the site of the Group A matches.

The Flying Eagles have won the biennial competition seven times.

Uganda, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Congo make up Group B.

The group will play games in Ismaila.

The teams from Group C — Gambia, Tunisia, Benin Republic, and Zambia — will play in Alexandria.

The top two teams from each group, together with the second and third worst losers, advance to the quarterfinals.

The four semifinalists will earn spots in the Indonesian-hosted FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023.

The competition will run between February 18 and March 12.

