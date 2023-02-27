Sports
Flying Eagles to battle for World Cup ticket in Uganda duel
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will be battling for a spot in the U-20 FIFA World Cup when they play Uganda in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
After defeating Mozambique 2-0 in their final group match on Saturday night, the Ladan Bosso side finished second in Group A.
Meanwhile, after playing South Sudan to a scoreless draw on Sunday night, Uganda secured their spot in the round of eight and set up a meeting with the Eagles.
Flying Eagles into AFCON Q'final after beating Mozambique
The Young Cranes finished in second position in Group B behind Congo.
On Thursday, March 2, the quarterfinal match will take place at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.
The Flying Eagles will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Indonesia later in the year, if they reach the semifinal.
