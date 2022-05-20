Flying Eagles win WAFU B Championship after beating Benin in final

Flying Eagles of Nigeria have emerged champions of the WAFU B Championship after they defeated Benin Republic in the final on Friday night.

The Ladan Bosso boys did not lose any game throughout the competition which took place in Niger Republic.

The young Eagles defeated the Young Squirrels 3-1 in a thrilling final to become regional champions, having already booked their U-20 AFCON spot by reaching the final.

A brace from Tolulope Ojo and a goal from Ibrahim Muhammad sealed the win for Nigeria.

Read Also: Flamingos pip Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on verge of qualifying for U-17 World Cup

Benin Republic’s consolation goal was scored by Farid Edou late in the game.

But it was not all loss for Benin Republic, who will also be representing the region at the U-20 AFCON having finished in top two.

The AFCON tournament will hold in Egypt, and will serve as the qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup billed to hold in Indonesia.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now