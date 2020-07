Flying Officer Arotile for burial July 23 with full military honours

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday said the deceased Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, will be buried on Thursday July 23 with full military honours.

Arotile, who died on July 14, will be buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

A statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, titled, Late Flying Officer Arotile to be buried in Abuja with full military honours on July 23, reads: “The remains of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, NAF’s first combat helicopter pilot who died on July 14 will be laid to rest with full military honours at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on July 23.

“Meanwhile, a condolence visit to the Arotile Family in Lokoja by a high-powered delegation, composed of the CAS, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs as well as the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Air Force, has been scheduled to hold on a date before the burial.”

