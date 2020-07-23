Flying Officer Arotile laid to rest in Abuja

The burial of Nigeria’s first and only female helicopter combat pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile is underway at the Military Cemetery on Airport Road Abuja.

The remains of the Arotile, who was killed in an accident inside the Nigerian Air Force base, Kaduna, arrived the cemetery in an ambulance belonging to the Nigerian Air Force with registration number AF 442.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal, Abubakar Sadique, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, the House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla and family members of the deceased have also arrived at the cemetery.

