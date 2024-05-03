FMC Keffi sacks two staff, suspends 6 over job racketeering

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State has sacked two of its staff over job racketeering.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Yahaya Adamu, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Keffi.

He said six others were suspended for the same reason.

Adamu said: “When the allegation was reported to the management, it immediately constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The officials who were found wanting were handed over to its Disciplinary Committee on Senior Staff Affairs for further action.

“The investigation was done in the open and having concluded our work we forwarded our recommendations to the minister since the board of the hospital is yet to be constituted.

READ ALSO: Panel indicts former OAUTH CMD of job racketeering for employing 1,973 workers

“The recommendations were modified and a final position was taken over all those accused on job racketeering and others accused of committing other offences.

“Nine staff were affected and all of them were tried based on their levels of involvement. Only one of the affected staff was found not guilty,” he said.

“So, nobody who was guilty was not punished and those suspected to be guilty but for one reason or another their cases have not been concluded were asked to remain until we conclude their matter.

“For anybody to say we allowed some of the accused persons to resume work after these steps that have been taken is unfair.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now