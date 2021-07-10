FMG launches news platform, FOLIO POST

The Folio Media Group (FMG) has announced plans towards setting up FOLIO POST, in response to the increasing global appeal for digital news.

FMG, in a statement on Saturday, announced the pre-launch of FOLIO POST as a multimedia news platform that will provide “on the go” contents for young and active global audience.

According to the statement signed by Grace Ada, Editor, Folio Post, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the move will see to the merger of Folio Nigeria, and the set-to-be launched FOLIO POST into one core web destination.

“Folio Nigeria which was rebranded in 2020 to tell multi-focal culture stories from Africa to resonate on a human level will now be integrated into FOLIO POST to become a full fledged news and investigative media platform,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

The company also noted that, “The advent of digital media has significantly increased the access to news but also created an influx of information laden with lies and half-truths which has proven to be damaging to the journalistic process and the practice of democracy in Nigeria and globally”.

The new outfit proposes to empower Nigerians with information from an unbiased angle and at the same time maintain the core ethics of journalism.

The statement also called for collaborations from other media companies and advocacy groups with a clear focus on accountability and enforcing the democratic process.

Domiciled in Nigeria, the platform said it would launch officially in the next 90 days, noting that it has a target of setting up a similar media outfit in other African countries such as Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal and South Africa within the next five years.

Join the conversation

Opinions