‘Focus energy on how to win Kaduna for PDP in 2023,’ Wike replies ex-gov Makarfi

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday evening challenged the former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, to channel his energy on how to deliver Kaduna State for the party in the 2023 elections.

Wike stated this during the inauguration of the sand-filled area and estate layout project in Ogbum-Nu-Abali, Port Harcourt.

The governor was reacting to the statement credited to the ex-Kaduna State governor during a programme on Channels Television earlier on Tuesday.

Makarfi had during the programme urged Wike not to take spontaneous actions over his face-off with some PDP leaders since the conclusion of the party’s presidential primary in May.

He also appealed to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to return to the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections.

At the event, Wike expressed happiness that his administration has created a new city in the state capital out of a swampy mangrove that was once harboured criminals.

He said: “This morning, I was watching Channels, I saw former national acting chairman of the party, PDP, Makarfi, and he said he is very close to me. I don’t know how close he is to me.

“Somebody who is close to me, I don’t know when last we spoke. I have never spoken to him for the past five months.

“So, if you’re close to somebody politically, there is no way in five months you won’t have spoken to the person. Is it not?

“Makarfi said, ‘Wike, you’re sabotaging other people’. I don’t know who says the other people have not.

“What I want to advise Makarfi is that he has a job; to make sure PDP wins in Kaduna State. That is your job, leave Wike alone.

“Take it upon yourself that Kaduna falls to PDP. I don’t want to hear excuses that they rigged election or they didn’t rig election.

“That is what I’ve told everybody. In Kano, make sure PDP wins. In Niger, make PDP wins, in Jigawa, make sure PDP wins. If you win, then see whether PDP wins here or not. It’s operation deliver your state. Don’t use anybody’s state to add up.”

