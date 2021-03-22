Focus on governance, UNIPORT Teaching Hospital CMD tells Wike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Focus on governance, UNIPORT Teaching Hospital CMD tells Wike
The Chief Medical Director, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof. Henry Ugboma, on Monday called on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to focus on governance and stop attacking the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
Ugboma, who said this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, argued that Wike had not offered Rivers people anything and was yet to deliver the dividends of democracy since he assumed office.
Ugboma, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress {APC} in Rivers State, said Amaechi was too busy thinking of how Nigeria will become great under President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, this explains why he is fast-tracking the railway system that is the current means of transportation worldwide to connect all states in the country.
He said: “Governor Wike should leave the Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi alone. Amaechi is very busy putting the country in shape, saying, “Go to civilized societies, the railway line is the means of transportation and Amaechi is doing this so that the economy of the country will improve to connect the food basket of the whole states together, transporting people from one end to the other.”
READ ALSO: 2023: I will support zoning of PDP ticket to North if… – Wike
Speaking further, the UPTH CMD said aside from the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC, other statutory boards including the board of internal revenue, local government service commission, civil service commission, post-primary school board, others were almost non-existent in the state.
“Wike should concentrate on comparing what he is doing in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor with what we are doing in University of Port Teaching Hospital which is the face of the APC in the State here. See the development stride we have taken and not comparing himself with Amaechi who has done excellently in everything. All the structures Amaechi kept on the ground Wike has decided to crash all of them down. There is no comparison at all,” he added.
