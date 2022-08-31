Fofana joins Chelsea from Leicester, signs seven-year deal

French defender, Wesley Fofana has completed a permanent move from Leicester City to Chelsea after signing a seven-year deal with the Blues.

Reports say the 21-year-old completed the move for a fee in the region of £70m.

Fofana has made 37 Premier League appearance since joining Leicester from French side Saint-Etienne in 2020.

He was restricted to just seven league games last season due to an injury he sustained in pre-season.

“The two last days have been really big for me and I’m very happy,” he said.

Read Also: Chelsea beaten as Southampton come from behind to win 2-1

“I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

“I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything.

“I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”

Fofana becomes the third most expensive Premier League defender behind Manchester United’s £80m purchase of Harry Maguire in 2019 and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who joined the Reds for £75m in 2017.

“We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea,” said Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly.

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Southampton in their last Premier League game on Tuesday night.

