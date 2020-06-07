Following backlash, Miyetti Allah backtracks on ‘Nigeria belongs to us’ statement

The President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, on Sunday, denied saying the country belonged to the group.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Miyetti Allah president described the report as lies fabricated by the enemies of the group.

Bodejo had reportedly said last week the country belonged to the group and its members could do anything with it.

The statement has drawn backlash from many Nigerians including the Southern Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a news report making rounds in the social media to the effect that as National President of Miyetti Allah, I made claims that Nigeria is a Fulbe country and that the Fulbe can enter anywhere without permission.

“The report alleged that I said Fulbe are also raising 100,000 militiamen to enforce their will on every community in this country.

“No doubt I was asked to react on the formation of Amotekun and my response was that every ethnic group has the inalienable right to defend itself against any aggression, including the Fulbe.

READ ALSO: CAN warns Miyetti Allah to desist from statements that can set Nigeria on fire

“That Fulbe will pursue their legitimate business anywhere in Nigeria as the country is as much their inheritance as it is of other groups.”

In its reaction to the statement credited to the Miyetti Allah chief on Sunday, the SMBLF, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, warned the group against making statements capable of destroying the country.

He said: “It is clear to us that this group is on a mission to destroy this country with their actions and utterances.

“They have been killing people around the country in the last five years with the law looking the other way. Now they are making claim to all territories in Nigeria and there is no law enforcement to say stop it.

“Our advice to the drummers making melody for them under the water is to know that they surely can predict the beginning of what they are plotting, but not the end of it.”

On its part, CAN in a statement issued in Kaduna by its Vice-Chairman in the North and Federal Capital Territory, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, also warned Miyetti Allah against making statements capable of destroying the nation.

It said Nigeria did not belong to any ethnic group, section, or religion but to everybody.

Join the conversation

Opinions