Following FBI petition, EFCC arrests undergraduate, mother, girlfriend for alleged internet fraud

A 22-year-old Computer Science Undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Kenneth Gift, his girlfriend, Dandy Spice and mother, Dorah Aninah have been arrested for suspected internet fraud.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin zonal office, arrested them in Agbor, Delta State on Thursday July 16.

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC said in a statement that the arrest of the suspects was sequel to a petition from the US Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI) and intelligence by operatives of the commission.

“Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include a 5-bedroom duplex, Mercedes-Benz CA250, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, laptop computers and mobile phones.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are complete,” the EFCC said.

