Following IFAB approval, Premier League to begin concussion sub trials from January

The Premier League is set to begin trails on permanent concussion substitution from January after the International Football Association Board (Ifab) has approved it.

The new rule means permanent substitutions can be made if a player suffers a head injury, even if all replacements have already been used.

To avoid potential abuse of the rule, opposition teams will also be able to make a change at the same time.

However, Premier League clubs have voted against the use of five substitutes, instead players allowed on the bench has increased from seven to nine.

“With player welfare the Premier League’s priority, clubs agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions following approval of the trial by the International Football Association Board yesterday,” the Premier League said on Thursday.

“The Premier League will look to implement protocols which will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number.

“The additional concussion substitutions may be made regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.”

The Premier League is going into its matchday 14 this weekend, with champions Liverpool topping the table.

