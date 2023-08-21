Following ministerial snub, El-Rufai goes philosophical

Following the controversy that surrounded his ministerial nomination which led to his non-confirmation by the Senate, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone philosophical after he posted a cryptic message on his Twitter (X) account on Sunday.

In the message which many of his followers think was ambiguous, El-Rufai quoted a line from late legendary Reggae icon, Bob Marley, with the words “Man to man is so unjust” from the album ‘Who The Cap Fit’ by the late Jamaican singer.

Going further, the one time Kaduna strong man wrote:

“Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of the most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.”

The ex-governor thereafter posted lyrics of the song:

“Man to man is so unjust, children

“Ya don’t know who to trust

“Your worst enemy could be your best friend

“And your best friend, your worse enemy

“Some will eat and drink with you

“(Some will eat and drink with you)

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you)

“Only your friend know your secrets

“So only he could reveal it

“And who the cap fit, let them wear it!

“Who the cap fit, let them wear it!”

El-Rufai was one of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu sent to the Senate for confirmation but while the Senate approved and confirmed the ministerial nominations of 45 appointees of the president, the confirmation of El-Rufai and two other nominees were stood down over what the lawmakers term as “security issues”.

VIDEO – Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music. Who The Cap Fit – Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favorites from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that… — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) August 20, 2023

