Following Reps’ passage, Senate to consider revised 2020 budget Thursday

The Senate will on Thursday consider the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this on Wednesday after the Committee on Appropriation laid the report on the 2020 revised budget during the plenary.

He said: “Tomorrow, we can receive and consider the report to ensure that we don’t delay anything as important as that. So, this is the essence of altering the Order Paper.”

The senate had on Tuesday deferred presentation of the report on the revised budget due to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed’s delay in providing the details on the N186billion cut out from N500 billion COVID-19 Intervention Fund.

The Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Barau Jibrin, had during Tuesday’s plenary told his colleagues that the Ministry of Finance was yet to comply with the committee’s request for details on the funds.

The House of Representatives had earlier on Wednesday passed the revised 2020 budget.

The bill which was proposed by the executive sought to reduce the budget from N10.6 trillion to N10.5 trillion was however increased by lawmakers.

The budget was increased to N10.8 trillion, higher than the initial approved budget.

