 Food poison kills 24 family members in Sokoto | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Food poison kills 24 family members in Sokoto

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of 24 family members from poisonous food in the state.

Inname, who disclosed this in a statement, said the incident occurred in Danzanke village of Bargaja ward, Isa local government area of the state on Monday.

He said the incident was caused by the use of a fertilizer-like chemical popularly called “Gishirin Lalle in Hausa” as food seasoning in domestic cooking by families in the state.

The commissioner said: “Regrettably, the entire family who ate the meal lost their lives, except two female members, who merely tasted the food and are currently responding to treatment with very good chances of survival.

READ ALSO:13 killed in Sokoto boat accident

”Attempts to save the lives of all the affected people by providing the needed medical care proved abortive.”

He urged the people of the state to learn from the incident and keep away such poisonous chemicals from easy reach.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...