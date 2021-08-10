Metro
Food poison kills 24 family members in Sokoto
The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of 24 family members from poisonous food in the state.
Inname, who disclosed this in a statement, said the incident occurred in Danzanke village of Bargaja ward, Isa local government area of the state on Monday.
He said the incident was caused by the use of a fertilizer-like chemical popularly called “Gishirin Lalle in Hausa” as food seasoning in domestic cooking by families in the state.
The commissioner said: “Regrettably, the entire family who ate the meal lost their lives, except two female members, who merely tasted the food and are currently responding to treatment with very good chances of survival.
”Attempts to save the lives of all the affected people by providing the needed medical care proved abortive.”
He urged the people of the state to learn from the incident and keep away such poisonous chemicals from easy reach.
