Food prices increased in October – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday the prices of some major selected food items increased last month.

In its report on Food Price Watch for the month, NBS said the prices of commodities, including eggs, increased during the month.

According to the bureau, the average price of 1kilogramme of tomato increased year-on-year by 31.81 percent and month-on-month by 7.22 percent to N307.63 in October from N286.92 in the previous month.

It added that the average price of 1kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 38.62 percent and month-on-month by 2.75 percent to N530.32 in October from N516.13 in September.

READ ALSO: Inflation rate rises for 14th consecutive month on rocketing food prices

NBS said: “Selected food price watch data for October 2020 reflected that the average price of one dozen of agric eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 5.48 percent and month-on-month by 1.47 percent to N487.81 in October 2020 from N480.76 in September 2020.

“The average price of a piece of agric egg increased year-on-year by 7.92 percent and month-on-month by 1.92 percent to N43.72 in October 2020 from N42.90 in September 2020.”

Join the conversation

Opinions