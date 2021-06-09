Food shortage imminent, as foodstuff, cattle dealers threaten strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Amalgamated Union of Food Stuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN) has threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action, over the alleged illegal roadblocks and multiple taxations on its members.

The union gave the government three weeks to meet its demands or it would cut the supply of food nationwide.

Its National President, Muhammed Tahir, made the threat on Tuesday in Abuja, while addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency meeting of the union.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the union had in March, gone on strike, following similar allegations including the extortion and attacks of its members in some parts of the country.

The union had earlier embarked on a six-day strike, which was suspended after the intervention of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

According to Tahir, the Union had after reviewing the issues, resolved to throw her weights behind the Onion Union, which had commenced cutting off supply to the southern part of the country due to the same issues.

He said AFUCDN is not on strike at the moment, but may not guarantee industrial harmony after three weeks if the government fails to meet the union’s demands.

READ ALSO: Blockade of cattle, foodstuff from north an act of war –Yoruba youth group

Meanwhile, the legal adviser to the union, Magama Saleh, said the government must do the needful to avert cutting down of food supply across the country.

“This is an emergency meeting in regards to what is happening to our members in South-East and South-South Nigeria, this is also to brief our members nationwide on the aftermath of the three-month strike.

“Today’s resolution is that we are declaring support to the various unions under the umbrella of the amalgamated union.

”The onion association has embarked on strike last night and only to the south, and as a national union, we have discussed extensively and have resolved to support them on their industrial action,” he said.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions