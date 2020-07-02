Food’ll not be served during flight –Aero Contractor boss

Management of Aero Contractors, an aircraft company, has disclosed that when flights resume next week, passengers would not be served food on the airplanes.

Managing Director of the aircraft company Capt. Ado Sanusi made this known on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

“There won’t be serving of food because that will increase the number of times you will be contacting passengers and then the passengers would be removing their face masks to eat the food so I think it is not the best.

“It is a one hour flight. It is only in Nigeria that we serve food for a one-hour flight. Go anywhere in the world and you will see that hot meals are not served on one-hour flights.

Meanwhile, he said that water will be served.

The Captain said serving passengers with food on the aircraft would require them removing their protective shield such as the face masks to eat which could undermine the Covid-19 prevent measures.

The Minister of Aviation, Haidi Sirika, had on Wednesday announced that domestic flights will resume on July 8.

Sequel to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the federal government had shut its airports to non-essential flights in March.

