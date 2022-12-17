Football game abandoned after fan injures player in Australia

A football league game between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory in Australia has been abandoned after a spectator injured a player.

The player, goalkeeper Tom Glover, was cut following a field invasion.

Fans ran on to the pitch in the 22nd minute of the match and referee Alex King was trying to shield the City keeper when he was injured too.

Both Glover and King suffered cuts to their faces after being hit by a metal bucket.

Glover had several stitches before being taken to hospital for scans.

A TV cameraman was also injured by a flare.

The Australian Professional Leagues announced last week that it had sold the A-League Grand Final rights to Sydney for the next three years, and protests were planned at several A-League games this weekend as a result.

Fans of both Victory and City planned a walk-out on the 20-minute mark but the protest escalated after flares were thrown on to the pitch by both sets of supporters.

A City statement said 24-year-old Glover went for “further follow up checks” after being assessed by the club doctor.

In a statement, Victory said the club was “devastated” and “unequivocally condemns” the “appalling behaviour” of fans at Saturday’s game at AAMI Park, which the two clubs share.

“The actions that occurred, that saw spectators enter the pitch and injure a Melbourne City FC player, an official and a Network 10 cameraman, are not acceptable under any circumstance and have no place in football,” it continued.

Supporters had been protesting before and during the game, which was initially suspended then abandoned on player safety grounds.

