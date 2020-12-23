Footballer handed 10-week worldwide ban for breaching betting rules

A 10-week worldwide football ban has been handed to England and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier for breaking betting rules.

The 30-year-old was also fined £70,000 after a Football Association panel found him guilty.

Tripper, who joined Atletico from Tottenham in July 2019 when the offence s occured, denied seven alleged breaches, but four were found proven during a personal hearing.

The 10-week ban from all football is effective immediately.

Read Also: How to beat Messi’s 644 goal record, Lineker explains ‘the impossible’

The player will miss 12 games for his club, including their Champions League last-16 first leg tie at home to Chelsea on 23 February.

However, he will be available for the Madrid derby on 7 March.

His ban relates to rule E8(1)(b), which states: “Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”

Join the conversation

Opinions