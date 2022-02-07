Entertainment
Footballer, Ronaldo, becomes first person to garner 400m followers on Instagram
Portuguese and Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to garner 400 million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.
The Manchester United forward who turned 37 on Saturday, February 5 surpassed his own record after he became the first person to hit 300 million followers in September 2021.
With 3242 posts, he has an average of 10 million ‘likes’ for each one and only follows 500 users.
Here is a quick look at his verified Instagram platform that has grown exponentially in the last couple of months.
Reality star Kylie Jenner is second in the rankings with over 308million followers, with Lionel Messi sitting in third with 306million.
