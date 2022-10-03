Metro
Footballer slumps, dies on Lagos pitch
An unidentified footballer has slumped and died on a pitch in the Lekki area of Lagos State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.
He said operatives attached to the Maroko police division reported the incident to the command on Friday.
Hundeyin said: “The 31-year-old relatively unknown footballer died at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
“He was rushed to Ever Care Hospital, Lekki, for treatment and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.
READ ALSO: Two arrested as man slumps, dies during argument with lady friend at Lagos bar
“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the football scene and the hospital where the corpse was inspected and photographs taken.
“The corpse has been deposited at a public morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, an investigation is in progress.”
The spokesman advised members of the public, particularly sports personalities, not to push their limits.
“When tired, they should take a rest.
“Above all, do a regular medical check-up. Like we say on the street, ‘Life has no duplicate’,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...