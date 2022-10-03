Footballer slumps, dies on Lagos pitch

An unidentified footballer has slumped and died on a pitch in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He said operatives attached to the Maroko police division reported the incident to the command on Friday.

Hundeyin said: “The 31-year-old relatively unknown footballer died at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

“He was rushed to Ever Care Hospital, Lekki, for treatment and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

READ ALSO: Two arrested as man slumps, dies during argument with lady friend at Lagos bar

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the football scene and the hospital where the corpse was inspected and photographs taken.

“The corpse has been deposited at a public morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, an investigation is in progress.”

The spokesman advised members of the public, particularly sports personalities, not to push their limits.

“When tired, they should take a rest.

“Above all, do a regular medical check-up. Like we say on the street, ‘Life has no duplicate’,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now