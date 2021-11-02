Sports
Footballer suffers cardiac arrest during match in Norway
A football match in Norway was stopped on Monday because of a player, Emil Palsson, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.
The Icelandic midfielder is on loan at Norwegian second division side Sogndal from top flight Sarpsborg 08.
He was taken ill after 12 minutes of the first half in the game against Stjordals-Blink, with the club saying the 28-year-old was “successfully resuscitated” as quoted by the the BBC.
Palsson was then flown to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Read Also: UPDATE: Denmark’s Eriksen ‘awake’ in hospital after collapsing on pitch
Recall that in June, 29-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed because of cardiac arrest during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland and had life-saving treatment on the pitch.
On Saturday, former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital for tests after suffering “chest discomfort” as Barcelona drew 1-1 against Alaves in La Liga.
Following cardiological tests, the 33-year-old has been ruled out for three months and will receive treatment while his health is monitored.
