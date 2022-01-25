For 11th year in a row, Dangote is Africa’s richest man

Businessman Aliko Dangote has retained his position as the richest man in Africa, according to Forbes.

Forbes, an American business magazine, is renowned for tracking the wealth of billionaires across the world.

“For the 11th year in a row, Aliko Dangote of Nigeria is the continent’s richest person, worth an estimated $13.9 billion, up from $12.1 billion last year following a 30% increase in the stock price of Dangote Cement, his most valuable asset,” the magazine said in a web post published on Monday announcing its 2022 list of Africa’s richest people.

“A surge in housing developments in Nigeria and growth in government infrastructure spending drove higher demand in the first nine months of 2021, analysts found.”

Second to Dangote was South Africa’s luxury goods magnate, Johann Rupert.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin ‘creator’, Craig Wright, wins $54bn BTC ownership case, becomes 26th richest man

Two other Nigerians on the list included Abdulsamad Rabiu (5th) and Mike Adenuga (6th).

Forbes said Mr. Rabiu recorded one of the largest wealth increases from the previous year’s list.

“Nigerian cement tycoon Abdulsamad Rabiu, who is $1.5 billion richer after taking yet another of his companies public.”

“In early January 2022, Rabiu listed his sugar and food firm BUA Foods on the Nigerian stock exchange. He and his son retained a 96% stake in the company, which recently had a market capitalization of nearly $2.8 billion.”

“ (Forbes discounts the values of stakes when the public float is less than 5%.) BUA Cement, in which he and his son have a 96% stake, listed in January 2020,” the report said.

No female made the Forbes billionaire list for 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now