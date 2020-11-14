For first time Trump sounds doubtful of election prospects, tells reporters, “time will tell” who occupies White House from Jan 20

For the first time, embattled US President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has begun to sound doubtful about his election prospects, telling reporters “time will tell” who occupies the White House from January 20, 2021.

Trump made the comments on Saturday as he has made little headway in the courts with lawsuits and his supporters prepare to take to the streets to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, uh, whatever happens in the future – who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell,” Trump said in his first public remarks since Biden was projected as the election’s winner a week ago.

READ ALSO: Melania Trump has advised her husband to concede defeat in the US election –Report

This came after the allegations by Trump and his Republican party that voting fraud and lost ballots led to his loss to Joe Biden in last week’s election was rejected by US election officials.

In a statement on Friday, senior US federal and state election officials rejected President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud, saying “the November 3 election was the most secure in American history”.

The statement came hours after Trump once again cried foul, retweeting a claim that an election equipment maker “deleted” 2.7 million votes for him nationwide.

Join the conversation

Opinions