For the first time in six years, students sit for WASSCE in Chibok

For the first time in six years, students in Chibok local government area of Borno State are taking part in this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Chibok gained global attention on April 14, 2014, after over 200 schoolgirls were abducted from their hostel at Government Girls Secondary School by Boko Haram jihadists.

Following the girls’ abduction, the Federal Government ordered the closure of other schools in the area in order to protect the students from further Boko Haram attacks.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the school where the girls were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists, had been converted to a mixed school.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram hits Chibok again, burns houses

He said: “It will be gladdening to note that for the first time in the past six years, WAEC successfully held WASSCE in Chibok with the military providing security.

“We are all witnesses to what happened in the recent past like the abduction of the Chibok girls, the slaughtering of students at Buni Yadi, and abduction of students at Dapchi. These happened in the past and we have turned around that narrative.

“Let me equally say that the chief of army staff has been making deliberate efforts through the education corps to post teachers to all schools in the North-East states.”

Join the conversation

Opinions