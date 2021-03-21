For the fourth time in one week, gunmen attack police station in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen, on Sunday, again attacked a police station in Mgbakwu in the Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, bringing to four the number of police stations attacked in the state within a week.

According to reports, some arms and ammunition were carted away during the attack.

It would be recalled that Anambra State had been under attacks for the past two weeks by hoodlums, during which no fewer than six policemen, four naval officers, two prison warders and others had been killed in the siege.

According to spokesman of the state police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the Sunday incident, the hoodlums were repelled by officers on duty, warning hoodlums to stay away from the state.

Tochukwu said: “The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas has assured the people of the state that the command is not deterred by the criminal actions of some unscrupulous individuals and groups in the state hell-bent on fomenting and unleashing violence and mayhem in the state.

“He reiterates that the command will not relent in its commitment to delivering on its mandate of ensuring that peace, safety and order reign supreme in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“The CP stated this on the backdrop of the unwarranted attack by some armed hoodlums on Mgbakwu Police Outpost, Awka North LGA , in the early morning hours of 21st March, 2021.

“The hoodlums armed with guns and dangerous weapons had attempted to burn down the station but were successfully repelled by the police personnel on duty.

“The CP warns the criminals not to test any further the resolve and ability of the police and other security agencies in the state to apprehend and bring them to justice.”

