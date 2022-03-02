FOR THE RECORD: How House of Reps voted on 56 Bills for Constitutional Amendment

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday voted on 56 Bills related to amendment of the 1999 constitution. Below are the 56 Bills and how the lawmakers voted.

1. A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to abrogate State Joint LG Acct & provide for a special account into which shall be paid all allocations due to LG Councils from the Federation Account & from the Govt of d State& for related matters.

The Ayes have it

2. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish Local Government Councils as tier of government and guarantee their democratic existence, tenure; and for related matters.

The Ayes have it

3. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; and for related matters.

267 Ayes.

The Ayes have it.

4. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the name of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area; and for related.

Ayes- 202

Nay- 79

Total: 281

The bill failed to pass.

5. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the name of Atigbo Local Government Area; and for related matters.

Ayes 245

Nays 16

Total: 261

Ayes have it.

6. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area; and for related matters.

Ayes 252

Nays 24

Total: 276

Ayes have it.

7. Financial Autonomy of the State Legislatures and State Judiciary

An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; & for related matters.

Ayes 286

Nays 1

Total: 287

Ayes have it

8. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to compel persons to obey or comply with legislative summon; and for related matters.

The Ayes have it

9. A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to regulate the first session and inauguration of members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

287 Ayes.

The Ayes have it

10. Procedure for Overriding Presidential Veto in Constitutional Alteration

A Bill for an Act to provide for the procedure for passing a Constitution Alteration Bill where the President withholds assent; and for related matters.

Ayes 284

Nays 10

Total: 294

The amendment failed.

11. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide the procedure for overriding executive veto in respect of money Bills; and for related matters.

Ayes have it

12. A Bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution, to provide for the procedure of removing presiding officers of the legislature; and for related matters.

Nays have it.

13. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide pension for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

Nays have it.

14. A Bill For an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish the Federal Revenue Court and the Revenue Court of a State; and for related matters

Ayes have it.

15. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide pension for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

The Nays have it.

16. A Bill For an Act to alter Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to provide timelines within which civil and criminal cases are heard & determined at trial appellate courts in order to eliminate unnecessary delay in justice admin & delivery;&for related matters.

Ayes- 297

Nays- 3

Total- 300

Ayes have it

17. A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to ensure uniformity in the retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers of superior courts of record: and for related matters

Ayes 296

Nays 5

Total- 301

Ayes have it

18. A Bill For An Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to exclude the period of intervening events in the computation of time for determining pre-election petitions, election petitions and appeals therefrom; and for related matters

Ayes have it.

19. A Bill For an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to allow Court or Tribunal proceedings to be conducted remotely, virtually, online or through any media platform or technological innovation; and for related matters

Ayes- 276

Nays- 17

Total: 293

Ayes have it

20. A Bill For An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to expand the interpretation of judicial office to include courts or tribunals created by an Act of the National Assembly or a State House of Assembly; and for related matters.

Ayes 302

Nays 0

Total: 302

Ayes have it

21. A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to permit public servants to engage in healthcare education, production and services beyond farming; and for related matters.

Ayes have it.

22. A Bill For an Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move airports from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters.

Ayes 283

Nays 20

Total: 303

23. A Bill For an Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Fed Rep of Nigeria, 1999 to delete prisons in the Exclusive Legislative List and redesignate it as Correctional Services in the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters.

Ayes 280

Nays 12

Total: 292

Ayes have it.

24. A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Judges of the National Industrial Court in the composition of Election tribunals; and for related matters.

Ayes 261

Nays 41

Total: 302

Ayes have it

25. A Bill For an Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move railways from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters.

Ayes have it.

26. A Bill For An Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and for related matters.

Ayes 298

Nays 2

Total: 300

Ayes have it.

27. A Bill For an Act to alter Part I of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Value Added Tax on the Exclusive Legislative List

Ayes 91

Nays 209

Total: 300

Nays have it.

28. A Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

Ayes 81

Nays 208

Total: 289

Nays have it.

29. A Bill For an Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to expand the scope of citizenship by registration and; for related matters.

Ayes 135

Nays 143

Total: 279

Failed.

30. A Bill for An Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Fed Rep of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for affirmative action for women in political party administration for related matters.

Ayes 195

Nays 107

Total: 302

Failed.

Amendment from 35% to 15% for party offices also failed.

31. A Bill For an act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide criteria for qualification to become an indigene of a state in Nigeria; and for related matters.

Ayes 193

Nays 98

Total: 291

Failed

32. A Bill for an Act to alter Constitution of FRN 1999 to empower Rev Mobilization, Allocation, & Fiscal Com to enforce compliance with remittance of accruals into & disbursement of revenue from Fed Account Streamlined procedure for reviewing revenue allocation formula for related matters.

Ayes have it

34. A Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to remove transitional law-making powers from the Executive Arm of Government; and for related matters.

Passed.

35. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to expand immunity to the legislative and judicial arms of government; and for

Ayes 185

Nays 111

Total: 296

Failed

36. A Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to specify the period within which President or Governor of a State shall present the Appropriation Bill before the @nassnigeria or House of Assembly; and for related matters

Ayes 285

Nays 1

Total: 286

Passed

37. Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to require the President and Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within thirty days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly, provide reserved quota for women; and for related matters

Ayes 289

Passed.

Read also: FOR THE RECORD: How Senate voted on 68 Bills for Constitution Amendment

38. A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish State Security Council; and for related matters

Ayes 304

Passed

39. A Bill For an Act to alter the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to empower the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly powers to summon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governors of States to answer questions on issues on which the National and State Houses of Assembly have powers to make laws; and for related matters

Ayes 305

Nays 3

Total- 308

Passed

40. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to reduce the period within which the President or the Governor of a State may authorize the withdrawal of monies from the Consolidated Revenue Fund in the absence of an Appropriation Act from six months to three months; and for related matters

Ayes 301

Nays 3

Total- 304

Passed

41. A Bill for An Act to establish the office of the Accountant-General of the Federal Government separate from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation; and for related matters

Ayes 299

Nays 0

Total- 299

Passed

42. A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to specify the timeframe for the conduct of population census; and For Related Matters

Ayes 289

Nays 5

Total- 294

Passed

43. A Bill For An Act to establish the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and of the State separate from the office of the Minister of Justice, or Commissioner for, Justice of the State in order to make the offices of the Attorneys-General independent and insulated from partisanship; and for related matters

Passed

44. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include former heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State; and for related matters.

Ayes 282

Nays 14

Total- 296

Passed

45. A Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the termination of tenure of certain elected officials on account of a change of political party; and for related matters.

Ayes 259

Nays 44

Total- 301

Passed.

46. A Bill For An Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to enhance existing provisions on the formation of political Parties; and for related matters

Ayes 295

Nays 5

Total- 300

Passed

47. A Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to provide for independent candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils elections; and for related matters.

Ayes 269

Nays 28

Total- 297

Passed

48. A Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for diaspora voting; and for related matters.

Ayes 58

Nays 240

Total- 298

Failed

49. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to provide for the Office of Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory Administration Abuja; and for Related Matters, 2022

Ayes 245

Nays 53

Total- 298

Passed

50. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the appointment of a Minister from the FCT; and for related matters.

Passed.

51. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the error in the definition of the boundary of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; and for related matters.

Ayes 289

Passed

52. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make free, compulsory and basic education a fundamental right of all citizens under Chapter IV of the Constitution; and related matters.

Ayes 307

Nays 1

Total- 308

Passed

53. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to further define acts that constitute torture, inhuman or degrading treatment; and for related matters

Failed.

54. A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to establish the National and State Councils of Traditional Rulers to advise the President and Governors on matters related to customs, security and public order; and for related matters.

Ayes 245

Nays 57

Total- 302

Passed

55. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to require the Government to direct its policy towards ensuring the right to food and food security in Nigeria, and for related matters.

Passed.

56. Provide a Minimum of 20% for Women in Ministerial or Commissioner Nominees; and for Related Matters and approve the recommendations therein

Passed.

