FOR THE RECORD: How Senate voted on 68 Bills for Constitution Amendment

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday voted on 68 Bills relating to the amendment of sections of the 1999 constitution. Below are all 68 Bills and how the senators voted.

1. A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to abrogate State Joint LG Acct & provide for a special account into which shall be paid all allocations due to LG Councils from the Federation Account & from the Govt of d State& for related matters

Yes – 92

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total: 94

The Bill is passed

2. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish Local Government Councils as tier of government and guarantee their democratic existence, tenure; and for related matters.

Yes – 88

No – 4

Abstain – 0

Total – 92

This Bill is passed

3. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; and for related matters.

Yes – 90

No – 2

Abstain – 1

Total – 93

This Bill is passed!

4. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the name of Kunchi Local Government Area of Kano State; and for related matters.

Yes – 89

No – 0

Abstain – 1

Total – 90

This Bill is passed!

5. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the names of Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas; and for related matters.

Yes – 93

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total – 95

This Bill is passed!

6. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the name of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area; and for related.

Yes – 67

No – 26

Abstain – 0

Total – 93

This Bill failed to pass!

7. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the name of Atigbo Local Government Area of Oyo State; and for related matters.

Yes – 79

No – 6

Abstain – 1

Total – 86

8. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State; and for related matters.

Yes – 91

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total – 93

The Bill is Passed!

9. Act to alter the Constitution of the Fed Rep.of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; & for related matters.

Yes – 83

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total – 84

The Bill is Passed!

10. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to compel persons to obey or comply with legislative summon; and for related matters.

Yes – 89

No – 5

Abstain – 0

Total – 94

The Bill is Passed!

11. A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to regulate the first session and inauguration of members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

Yes – 86

No – 5

Abstain – 0

Total – 91

The Bill is Passed!

12. Institutionalization of the legislative bureaucracy in the Constitution. Simply National Assembly Service Commission, State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Yes – 93

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Total – 93

The Bill is Passed!

14. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide the procedure for overriding executive veto in respect of money Bills; and for related matters.

Yes – 44

No – 39

Abstain – 0

Total: 83

The Bill failed to Pass!

15. A Bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution, to provide for the procedure of removing presiding officers of the legislature; and for related matters.

Yes – 62

No – 28

Abstain – 0

Total: 90

The Bill failed to Pass!

16. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide pension for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

The Bill failed to Pass!

17. A Bill For an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish the Federal Revenue Court and the Revenue Court of a State; and for related matters.

Yes – 45

No – 38

Abstain – 0

Total: 83

The Bill failed to Pass!

18. The Bill is on Judicial Reforms.

Yes – 68

No – 7

Abstain – 1

Total: 76

The Bill failed to Pass!

19. A Bill For an Act to alter Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to provide timelines within which civil & criminal cases are heard & determined at trial appellate courts in order to eliminate unnecessary delay in justice admin& delivery;&for related matters.

Yes – 49

No – 31

Abstain – 31

Total: 81

The Bill failed to Pass!

20. A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to ensure uniformity in the retirement age & pension rights of judicial officers of superior courts of record…

Yes – 90

No – 3

Abstain – 0

Total: 93

The Bill is Passed!

21. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete the Reference to the Provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act, Criminal Procedure Code or Evidence Act; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 93

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total: 94

The Bill is Passed!

22. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Exclude the Period of Intervening Events in the Computation of Time for Determining Pre-election Petitions, Election Petitions & Appeals therefrom; & for Related Matters

Yes – 89

No – 4

Abstain – 0

Total: 93

The Bill is Passed!

23. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow Court or Tribunal Proceedings to be Conducted remotely, Virtually, Online or through any Media Platform or Technological Innovation; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 62

No – 24

Abstain – 3

Total: 79

The Bill failed to Passed!

24. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand the Interpretation of Judicial Office to include Courts or Tribunals created by an Act of the National Assembly or a State House of Assembly; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 81

No – 7

Abstain – 1

Total: 89

The Bill is Passed!

25. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Post Call Qualification of the Secretary of the National Judicial Council; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 87

No – 2

Abstain – 1

Total: 90

The Bill is Passed!

26. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Permit Public Servants to Engage in Healthcare Education, Production and Services beyond Farming; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 89

No – 1

Abstain –0

Total: 90

The Bill is Passed!

27. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Impose the requirement of fair Hearing in the process of Recommendation of Removal of Judicial Officers by the State Judicial Service Commission; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 84

No – 2

Abstain – 1

Total: 87

The Bill is Passed!

28. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Include Judges of the National Industrial Court in the Composition of Election Tribunal; & for Related Matters.

Yes – 55

No – 25

Abstain – 1

Total: 81

The Bill Failed!

29. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Move Airports from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 84

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total: 86

The Bill is Passed!

30. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Fingerprints, Identification and Criminal Records from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 86

No – 3

Abstain –0

Total: 89

The Bill is Passed!

31. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete prisons in the Exclusive Legislative List and Redesignate it as Correctional Services in the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 86

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total: 88

The Bill is Passed!

32. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Railway from the Exclusive Legislative List to Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 92

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Total: 92

The Bill is Passed!

33. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States Generate, Transmit and Distribute Electricity in Area covered by the National Grid; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 90

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Total: 90

The Bill is Passed!

34. A Bill for an Act to Alter Part I of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Value Added Tax on the Exclusive Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 41

No – 44

Abstain – 0

Total: 85

The Bill failed to Pass!

35. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; & for Related Matters.

Yes – 30

No – 58

Abstain – 3

Total: 91

The Bill Failed to Pass!

36. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand the Scope of Citizenship by Registration; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 83

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total: 85

The Bill is Passed!

37. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Affirmative Action for Women in Political Party Administration; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 34

No – 53

Abstain – 3

Total: 90

The Bill Failed to Pass!

38. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide Criteria for Qualification to become an Indigene of a State in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 90

No – 5

Abstain – 0

Total: 95

The Bill is Passed!

39. A Bill for an Act to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to Enforce Compliance with Remittance of Accruals into and Disbursement of Revenue from the Federation Account and Streamline the Procedure for Reviewing the Revenue Allocation Formula; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 94

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total: 95

The Bill is Passed!

40. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance the Independence of Certain Bodies; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 93

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Total: 93

The Bill is Passed!

41. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Remove Transitional Lawmaking Powers from the Executive Arms of Government; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 88

No – 3

Abstain – 0

Total: 91

The Bill is Passed!

42. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand Immunity to the Legislative and Judicial Arms of Government; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 29

No – 50

Abstain – 1

Total: 80

The Bill Failed to Pass!

43. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the Time within which the Executive shall present to the National Assembly any Treaty between the Federation & any other Country for Enactment; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 81

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Total: 81

The Bill is Passed!

44. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the period within which the President or the Governor of State shall present the Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly or House of Assembly.

Yes – 92

No – 0

Abstain – 1

Total: 93

The Bill is Passed!

45. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Require the President or Governors to submit the Names of Persons Nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within thirty days of taking the Oath of Office for Confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly,; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 93

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total: 94

The Bill is Passed!

46. A Bill for an Act to Alter Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly in the Membership of the National Security Council; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 73

No – 6

Abstain – 0

Total: 79

The Bill is Passed!

47. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish State Security Council; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 92

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total: 93

The Bill is Passed!

48. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly Powers to summon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governors of States to answer Questions on issues on which the National and State Houses of Assembly have the Power to make Law; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 77

No – 13

Abstain – 1

Total: 91

The Bill is Passed!

49. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to reduce the Period within which the President or the Governor of a State may authorize the withdrawal of Monies from the Consolidated Revenue Fund in the absence of an Appropriations Act from six months to three months; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 83

No – 5

Abstain – 0

Total: 88

The Bill is Passed!

50. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Replace the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation with the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 93

No – 0

Abstain – 1

Total: 94

The Bill is Passed!

51. A Bill for an Act to Establish the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federal Government separate from the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federation; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 88

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Total: 88

The Bill is Passed!

52. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the Time-frame for the Conduct of Population Census; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 91

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total: 92

The Bill is Passed!

53. A Bill for an Act to Establish the Office of the Attorney–General of the Federation and of the State separate from the Office of the Minister of Justice or Commissioners for Justice of the state in order to make the Offices Attorneys–General Independent and Insulated from Partisanship; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 86

No – 6

Abstain – 0

Total: 92

The Bill is Passed!

54. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for a State of the Nation and State of the State Address by the President and Governor; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 89

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total: 90

The Bill is Passed!

55. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Include Former Heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 73

No – 19

Abstain – 1

Total: 93

The Bill is Passed!

56. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Termination of Tenure of Certain Elected Officials on Account of a Change of Political Party; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 25

No – 50

Abstain – 0

Total: 75

The Bill failed to Pass!

57. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance existing Provisions on the Formation of Political Parties; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 78

No – 6

Abstain – 2

Total: 86

The Bill is Passed!

58. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Independent Candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly & Local Government Councils Elections; & for Related Matters.

Yes – 89

No – 5

Abstain –0

Total: 94

The Bill is Passed!

59. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Diaspora Voting; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 29

No – 62

Abstain – 1

Total: 92

The Bill failed to Pass!

60. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Office of the Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory Administration Abuja;

Yes – 62

No – 25

Abstain – 1

Total: 88

The Bill Failed to Passed!

61. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for Appointment of a Minister from the FCT; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 67

No – 9

Abstain – 0

Total: 76

The Bill failed to Pass!

62. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Correct the Error in the definition of the Boundary of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja;

Yes – 81

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Total: 81

The Bill is Passed!

63.A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make Free, Compulsory & Basic Education a Fundamental Right of all Citizens under Chapter IV of the Constitution

Yes – 88

No –1

Abstain – 0

Total: 89

The Bill is Passed!

64. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to further define Acts that Constitute Torture, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 76

No – 9

Abstain – 1

Total: 86

The Bill Failed to Pass!

65. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Require the Government to Direct its Policy towards ensuring Rights to Food and Food Security in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 81

No – 5

Abstain – 1

Total: 87

The Bill is Passed!

66. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Reflect the Establishment and Core Functions of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 79

No – 5

Abstain – 1

Total: 85

The Bill is Passed!

67. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish the National and State Councils of Traditional Rulers to advise the President and Governors on Matters Related to Customs, Security and Public Order; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 63

No – 17

Abstain – 1

Total: 81

The Bill failed to Pass!

68. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to, Provide Reserved Quota for Women; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 44

No – 43

Abstain – 1

Total: 88

The Bill Failed to Pass!

