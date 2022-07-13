FOR THE RECORD: Osun 2022 governorship candidates and their promises

About 15 candidates will be contesting the Osun state governorship election on Saturday, July 16. Some of the candidates have presented various promises to the electorate.

In an attempt to woo the people of Osun, each candidate promised to improve the security and economy of the state, brandishing different plans. While Governor Gboyega Oyetola who is seeking a second term, boasts of his achievements, he promised to consolidate on them, the other candidates, particularly Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party lampooned the governor as a failure.

The candidates taking part in the forthcoming governorship election in the state include: incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun representing the Labour Party, Dr Oyegoke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party.

Others are: Munirudeen Atanda: Action Democratic Party (ADP); Lukman Awoyemi: Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) and Busuyi Ayowole: Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

We present below for the record, some of the promises made by the candidates.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola (APC): Osun is doing fine; the most peaceful state in Nigeria

The state governor boasted that the state was doing just fine, and does not need to be rescued as claimed by some of the other candidates. He said he had created jobs for the people of the state, and also ensured safety. He claimed that Osun was the most peaceful state in the country.

“I want to consolidate on what I’ve done so far and take Osun to the greater heights it deserves. I believe four years is not enough.

“Osun remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria today. We have a task force which takes care of issues of banditry, kidnapping and robbery. It is being supported with logistics, in terms of vehicles and other logistics. Again, we are collaborating with our sister states with Amotekun. It is very effective. I think they should be given arms so that they can deal decisively with armed robbery and kidnapping. We also integrate the hunters into the system to ensure safety.

When queried on how to get foreign investors into the state, he said he was doing that already, and pledged to do more.

“In 2019 we had the first Osun investment summit, and ensured capital inflow of about $29.9 million, that is to show the effect of that summit.”

Ademola Adeleke (PDP): APC stole my mandate in 2018, Osun people are suffering

Senator Ademola Adeleke wailed over his defeat at the 2018 governorship election in the state. He reiterated that he won the election, but the ruling APC stole his mandate in the rerun, after it was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission. He also alleged that the ruling party was using the Western Nigeria Security Outfit (Amotekun) for political gains.

“I want our governor to pledge that Amotekun will not be used for politics during the election,” he pleaded.

Adeleke further argued that the people of the state were suffering, due to the failure of the present government.

“People are crying, they are hungry. The governor even needs to apologize on why our people are hungry. Paying salaries is not an achievement. I will bring investors into our state. I will make sure we train our young people to do Agric. I will also develop solid minerals and block the loopholes where our money is being taken out. And I will make sure there is no more corruption.

On bringing foreign investors to the state, he said, “I am an international guy. I have connections. I have a blueprint already. I am talking to investors, and they are ready to come and invest in Osun state.”

Akin Ogunbiyi (AP): I am the Awolowo of this era; I will create 100,000 jobs

Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, at the debate, christened himself the “Awolowo of this era”. He pledged to deliver free education, and conduct local government elections, in order to make government closer to the people.

He pledged to create jobs and diversify the economy of the state. He specifically promised to explore the mining sector.

“I pledge when I become governor, I will create 100,000 jobs, through Agriculture, industry, mining. I will structure a good investment plan for mining, so that our youths can have good jobs.

Read also: OSUN GUBER: INEC vows to go tough with vote-buyers

“I started a company with N5 million and it has become a conglomerate. I have integrity. And because I am from the corporate world, people in the private sector will trust me to bring their money. We will create a development fund around our mining, and we will use private participation. Mining alone can create a lot of jobs for us. It is a shame to have a state that has gold, and there is no company that is refining gold in Osun state. That will be my first creation within the first six month.

He also challenged the state governor on unemployment and the issue of cultism. He said, “Is Osun government actually working for the citizens? You can’t create jobs for the youths. Cultism is a sign of a failed state. If you cannot create jobs for these youths, they will look for something else to do. To curb cultism, we have to create adequate jobs.

Yusuf Lasun (LP): I will get government involved in doing business

Yusuf Lasun, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate of the Labour Party, said his government would be involved in doing business, as he is a business man himself. He added that his government would depend on taxation in financing the budget.

“I will get the government involved in doing business. I had 500 acres of palm plantation, but the last government used political differences against me, to send me out of 103 acres of land in Iloba-Ijesa, that I would have developed to international standard now. People here must take risks and establish businesses.

“The government runs better on taxes, but where there is no economy, how do you finance; how do you get your tax? So the solution is to create an economy, because the government runs well on taxes. That is how you finance a budget.

Lasun blamed insecurity in the state and across Nigeria on the constitution. Like the other candidates, he advocated for the establishment of state police.

“There is little any state government can do. Amotekun cannot arrest. On the long run, we have to amend the constitution for state police. The fundamental problem of insecurity is our constitution.”

However, as a short term fix on insecurity, he said, “I’m going to develop a robust community development association. They will work with Amotekun in collating and passing intelligence information.

Oyegoke Omigbodun (SDP): I will stop wasteful spending

Omigbodun of the SDP argued that wasteful spending by the government may be responsible for the state’s poor financial status. He pledged to cut down on such spending, and also diversify the state’s economy by developing oil palm plantations.

“The first thing I will do is to stop wasteful spending. There is a lot of wasteful spending right now. Every chairman of the ruling party, in every ward – 300+ are drawing salaries. These salaries come from the resources of Osun state people. So, when you stop wasteful spending, you will begin to see things. Within three years, I am going to make sure we have an oil palm plantation. I just discovered that crude oil sells for $103.76, but palm oil sells for 149.6 per barrel. So why are we not tapping into that when Africa is the best base for oil palm. Right now, 85% of oil palm in the world is between Malaysia and Indonesia. Osun is going to take its position back.

On insecurity, he promised to advocate for devolution of federal power on security, and also incorporate local security outfits in tackling insecurity.

“When I become governor and call for devolution of power, they will take me seriously, because it will be Governor Omigbodun speaking, not one Omigbodun in Osogbo speaking.

Munirudeen Atanda, Action Democratic Party (ADP):

Barr. Munirudeen Kehinde Atanda is the son of late Barr. Eniola Atanda, a member of the Action Group in the Old Western Region from Iwo Local Government.

Atanda while speaking in a lecture organised by the youth wing of the Osun chapter of ADP, in April 2022, promised mass employment and development in the state. He urged the youths not to sell their votes, pledging that he and his party would protect the interests of youths.

“As we move closer into July 16 Governorship election, you should organise and mobilise yourself to use your numerical strength to speak through your votes for me and my party, ADP, as we shall turn things around by providing you massive employment and decent life”

“Don’t sell your votes to politicians as doing so is selling your future. Give your mandate to the candidate and the party that can truly serve you, promote and protect your interest and that party is Action Democratic Party (ADP). Try us and hold us accountable to every promise we have made,” he said.

Lukman Awoyemi, Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM):

The governorship candidate of APM, Awoyemi also promised the people unprecedented development.

In a news conference in Osogbo, in May, he criticized previous governments for not doing enough to increase the standard of living of Osun people. He pledged to improve the welfare of workers and retirees, and also boost Agriculture in the state.

“My administration shall make workers welfare our priority through prompt payment of salaries, leave bonus and other allowances. Their capacity to deliver top notch service to the state would be enhanced through training programmes.

“Our senior citizens will be accorded their place of pride by paying their pensions and gratuities. Agriculture remains the mainstay of our economy if it is properly done. The symbol of our party is Cassava. Transforming a country’s agricultural sector can create jobs, raise income, reduce malnutrition, and kick-start the economy on a path to middle-income growth. In fact, it is our plan to use agriculture to revolutionise our state.

Busuyi Ayowole, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP):

The PRP candidate, Busuyi Ayowole, wants to employ Doctors of Philosophy (PhD) holders to teach in Primary and Secondary schools in Osun State.

Busuyi while speaking after he won the party’s primary election in Osogbo, in May pledged to prioritise technology in boosting self-sufficiency, food security, job creation, good health system in the state

He said, “I will ensure the upgrade of Osun educational system by sponsoring all teachers already in service and those to be recruited for special courses so they can acquire advanced skills in the use of ICT in pedagogy. Our administration will pioneer the employment of a good number of well-remunerated PhD holders to serve as special cadre teachers in our primary and secondary schools.

“We will attract expatriates to our higher institution system to speed up the development of academic activities to global best practices to enable all universities and higher institutions of learning will permanently rise to the top positions within 10 years. Appointment of academic staff will be solely based on merit, experience and ability to attract external grants and research funds to our academic institutions.”

He added that his administration would facilitate education loans and bursaries for students of Osun State.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka…

