For up-tenth time, Gov Uzodinma again vows to fish out killers in Imo

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has again vowed that those responsible for the killings in the state would be fished out.

The governor stated this while reacting to the killing of soldiers and policemen on Tuesday in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who visited the scene of the attack on Tuesday evening, also promised the government’s efforts in combating criminality in the state.

Uzodimma, who was accompanied by the security chiefs in the state, expressed sadness over the dastardly act.

“The state government, in collaboration with security agencies, will fish out the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book”, the governor said.

Read also: Heavy security, journalists barred, as Bauchi gov’ship Tribunal delivers judgment

He also appealed to the leaders and people of the communities in the area to avail the government and security agencies of vital information that could assist in the investigation and immediate arrest of the suspects.

He prayed for God’s mercy for the victims and the fortitude for the families to bear the loss of their loved ones in the incident.

This is not the first time Governor Uzodinma is making such promise to apprehend marauding criminals in the state and end the spate of insecurity in his domain.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Uzodinma among several others, made similar vow two years ago after three traditional rulers were killed while having a meeting at Njaba Local Government Area of the state, while others sustained injuries.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now