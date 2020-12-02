Forbes names Okonjo-Iweala as 2020 African Person of the Year

Forbes has named Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the 2020 African of the Year.
Forbes Africa announced Okonjo-Iweala as 2020 African of the year on Tuesday evening via its official Twitter handle, @forbesafrica.
“The 2020 #AfricanOftheYear Award honoree is…Congratulations to Dr. @NOlweala! Board Chair @Gavi; Board Chair @ARCapicity, gracing the cover of @forbesafrica.”
The 2020 #AfricanOftheYear Award honoree is…
Congratulations to Dr. @NOlweala! Board Chair @Gavi; Board Chair @ARCapicity, gracing the cover of @forbesafrica pic.twitter.com/hlcCDHEMx2
— Forbes Africa (@forbesafrica) December 1, 2020
Reacting, Okonjo-Iweala, who is set to become the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation said she is “thrilled to be named Forbes Africa-CNBC ‘2020 African of the Year’ following in the footsteps of my great brothers Paul Kagame and Akin Adesina.”
Okonjo-Iweala said the 2020 African of the year award is dedicated to Africans experiencing the adverse effects of the pandemic.
“The energy and resilience of Africans inspires me!,” Mrs Okonjo-Iweala added.
Thrilled to be named @forbesafrica -CNBC 2020 African of the Year following in the footsteps of my great Brothers @PaulKagame and @akin_adesina. This award is for fellow Africans suffering the health & economic impact of Covid19. The energy and resilience of Africans inspires me! https://t.co/CKDEyls7T9
— Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) December 1, 2020
