Forbes names Okonjo-Iweala as 2020 African Person of the Year

December 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Forbes has named Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the 2020 African of the Year.

Forbes Africa announced Okonjo-Iweala as 2020 African of the year on Tuesday evening via its official Twitter handle, @forbesafrica.

“The 2020 #AfricanOftheYear Award honoree is…Congratulations to Dr. @NOlweala! Board Chair @Gavi; Board Chair @ARCapicity, gracing the cover of @forbesafrica.”

Reacting, Okonjo-Iweala, who is set to become the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation said she is “thrilled to be named Forbes Africa-CNBC ‘2020 African of the Year’ following in the footsteps of my great brothers Paul Kagame and Akin Adesina.”

Okonjo-Iweala said the 2020 African of the year award is dedicated to Africans experiencing the adverse effects of the pandemic.

“The energy and resilience of Africans inspires me!,” Mrs Okonjo-Iweala added.

