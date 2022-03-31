Forced by political ambition? Obiano’s wife apologises for public fight with Bianca

Ebelechukwu, the wife of the immediate past Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has apologised for the altercation with Bianca Ojukwu, while she disclosed her intent to vie for a senatorial position.

This apology which is coming almost two weeks after the altercation, was contained in a letter dated Wednesday, March 30, addressed to Governor Charles Soludo, titled ‘A Public Apology.’

Elebechukwu and Bianca were engaged in a physical altercation during the inauguration ceremony of Soludo as Anambra governor.

The event eventually snowballed when Bianca slapped Obiano’s wife before the intervention of security agents and onlookers.

In the apology letter, Ebelechukwu said, “Permit me to use this medium to humbly convey to you my sincere, heartfelt and unreserved apology for the unfortunate incident between Mrs Bianca Ojukwu and myself on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the day of your inauguration as the new Executive Governor of Anambra State in which you took over from my husband, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano.

“The incident, to say the least, was most unnecessary, unfortunate and I regret my action. It was an unintended action as violence is never in my character.

“Your Excellency, Sir, I hold your person, your ideals, the records of your great accomplishments in public service in Nigeria and beyond, as well as their concomitant colossal impacts on public policies in the highest esteem.

“Without any equivocation, your achievements as a towering intellectual of national and international repute are enduring legacies and pride for the State and Ndigbo in general.

“I will therefore never deliberately engage in any activity or action to disrespect you and your government. All those who know me can testify that before and throughout my eight years as the First Lady of State, I pursued peace, promoted philanthropic gestures which empowered many of our less privileged people. No excuse can therefore be tenable as justification for such public embarrassment, no matter the height of provocation.

“Equally, I wish to extend the same apology to all the important dignitaries, the people of Anambra State, as well as the entire Ndigbo for that unintended embarrassment at the occasion.

“I want to use this opportunity to pledge that I will wholeheartedly support and pray for the Government of His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to excel exceedingly better than the immediate past government, even as he builds on the legacy of his predecessor, my husband, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, and take our dear State to a higher level.

“I consciously chose this medium to express my apology, goodwill, support and prayers publicly to His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as a token of my full respect for him, his family and the entire Ndigbo.”

She further stated the rationale behind her ambition to represent Anambra North Senatorial District in the forthcoming election.

According to the former Anambra first lady, pressure from stakeholders over the betterment of the state led to her decision.

“My interest to join the Senatorial race is in response to overwhelming pressure and calls from my people to represent them in the Senate at the National Assembly, Abuja.

“As it has been attested to by the good people of Anambra State,…. my people decided that I should come and serve them better in a higher capacity.”

