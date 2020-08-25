Forced out? Embattled Mailafia resigns from NIPSS

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has resigned his appointment with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

His lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said Mailafia resigned his appointment with NIPSS last week.

He added that the institute had accepted the ex-CBN official’s resignation and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The development may not be unconnected with Mailafia’s investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS) on his recent claims on Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

He had linked a northern governor to the dreaded terror group.

He was also invited by the police on the same matter last week.

He, however, failed to appear at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday.

