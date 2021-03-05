Foreign affairs minister charges new envoys to promote Nigeria abroad | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday urged newly accredited ambassadors and deputy ambassadors to prioritise their roles toward promoting Nigeria in their various countries.

Onyeama made the call while presentating Letters of Credence to 13 Ambassadors and 12 Deputy Ambassadors on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the appointment attests to the many years of hard work and a testimony to the confidence President Muhammadu Buhari reposed in the appointees.

Onyeama said: “This is to send you out as envoys to represent the President in countries which you have been designated.

“It is an onerous task that you also have. It is very prestigious and there is a high responsibility to win the alter-ego of which the President is sending you out.

“So you must have broad shoulders to carry out that responsibility, I have confidence that you will discharge your responsibilities with great success, for the interest of Nigeria.

“There are large numbers of Nigerians in countries you have been designated, remember it is important you are representing the President, you are also servants to Nigerians in countries you are accredited.”

He urged them to also create vistas for Foreign Direct Investments and mutual relationship between Nigeria and their host countries in the delivery of their roles as envoys.

Amb. Benaoyagha Okoyen, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked President Buhari for giving them the privilege to serve their country.

Okoyen, who is the Nigerian Ambassador to Cuba and designated to Honduras, Bahamas and Nicaragua, described Nigeria as a great nation.

“As principal representatives of the President, we are aware of our responsibilities; we will provide required leadership in our various nations and countries of accreditation.

“We will deliver our duties with dedication and patriotism by putting our nation first in all we do and be mindful that it is time Nigeria needs right leadership in the world.

“Nigeria is the best destination and being great in Africa, every nation will be relying on the strength of our resources and capabilities,” he said.

