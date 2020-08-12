Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, recovers from covid-19

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has recovered from a COVID-19 infection after three weeks in isolation.

The minister announced his recovery in a post on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama on Wednesday.

Onyeama had on July 19, announced that he had tested positive for the dreaded disease.

However, in the latest tweet on his coronavirus status he wrote, “By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone.”

